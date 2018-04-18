Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Will play, start Game 2
Mitchell (foot) will play and start in Game 2 against the Thunder on Wednesday.
Mitchell tested out the foot during pregame warmups and ultimately felt healthy enough to take the floor as the Jazz try and even the series. He'll start as usual and while he's likely still dealing with some discomfort, Mitchell should still see big minutes if the foot allows for it. Mitchell put together an impressive performance in the playoff opener, posting 27 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 35 minutes.
