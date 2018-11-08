Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Will play Wednesday
Mitchell (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Mitchell will play after missing some time with a sprained left ankle. He'll likely rejoin the starting lineup, which would bump Royce O'Neale back to the bench. Mitchell is averaging 22.4 points and 4.1 assists over games this season.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Probable Wednesday vs. Mavs•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Ruled out Monday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Plays through ankle injury•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leaves court with injury•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Will play Saturday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Officially listed as probable•
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...