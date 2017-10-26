Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Will return to bench role
Mitchell will move to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Mitchell will return to a bench role with Rodney Hood (calf) back in the starting lineup for the Jazz. Mitchell scored a team-high 19 points in Tuesday's loss to the Clippers, so he still should see some decent run off the bench.
