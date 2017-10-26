Mitchell will move to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Mitchell will return to a bench role with Rodney Hood (calf) back in the starting lineup for the Jazz. Mitchell scored a team-high 19 points in Tuesday's loss to the Clippers, so he still should see some decent run off the bench.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories