Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Won't play Sunday
Mitchell won't play Sunday against Washington due to an illness, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Mitchell apparently picked up a bug at some point following Friday's win over the Hornets and will require at least one game off to recover. With Mitchell and Mike Conley (hamstring) both sidelined, Joe Ingles, Jordan Clarkson, Emmanuel Mudiay and Rayjon Tucker should fill most of the minutes between the two backcourt spots.
