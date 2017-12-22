Mitchell (toe) has been ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Spurs, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Mitchell will miss his second game in a row Thursday due to a bruised toe. As was the case during Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Rodney Hood will likely draw the start and be one of the main beneficiaries along with Alec Burks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories