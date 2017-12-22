Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Won't play Thursday
Mitchell (toe) has been ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Spurs, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Mitchell will miss his second game in a row Thursday due to a bruised toe. As was the case during Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Rodney Hood will likely draw the start and be one of the main beneficiaries along with Alec Burks.
