Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: X-ray on foot comes back negative
An X-ray on Mitchell's left foot came back negative following Tuesday's 102-112 loss to the Rockets in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals, Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post reports.
The Jazz are officially listing Mitchell's injury as left foot soreness, so it appears he's avoided anything serious. He'll have more tests performed once the team returns to Salt Lake City in the coming few days and additional updates should be provided at that point in time. While it was an unfortunate end to Mitchell's season, he still established himself as a cornerstone of the Utah organization after putting together a rookie campaign where he averaged 20.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.4 three-pointers across 33.4 minutes.
