Mitchell (ankle) had his X-rays return negative and will undergo an MRI Friday night, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
There's early optimism that Mitchell's lower ankle sprain isn't a major injury, but we'll learn more after the MRI results come back. If he ends up missing extended time, Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles could take on more playmaking responsibilities.
