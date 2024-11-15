Eubanks logged five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 17 minutes during Thursday's 115-113 win over the Mavericks.

After playing only three minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Suns, Eubanks saw double-digit playing time for the fifth time this season. The big man was efficient Thursday and provided a solid spark off the bench. Through eight regular-season appearances, the 27-year-old has averaged 4.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 13.1 minutes per game.