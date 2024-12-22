Eubanks produced zero points (0-2 FT) and three rebounds across nine minutes during Saturday's 105-94 win over the Nets.

Eubanks underwhelming season continued Saturday, having now scored more than five points only five times in the first 22 games. To this point, he is averaging just 4.3 points and 4.0 rebounds in 13.3 minutes per game, playing as a backup option behind Walker Kessler.