Eubanks produced zero points (0-2 FT) and three rebounds across nine minutes during Saturday's 105-94 win over the Nets.
Eubanks underwhelming season continued Saturday, having now scored more than five points only five times in the first 22 games. To this point, he is averaging just 4.3 points and 4.0 rebounds in 13.3 minutes per game, playing as a backup option behind Walker Kessler.
More News
-
Jazz's Drew Eubanks: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Jazz's Drew Eubanks: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Drew Eubanks: Efficient in 17 minutes Thursday•
-
Jazz's Drew Eubanks: Plays productive 20 minutes in loss•
-
Jazz's Drew Eubanks: Good to go against Sacramento•
-
Jazz's Drew Eubanks: Iffy for Tuesday•