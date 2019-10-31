Jazz's Ed Davis: Dominant on the glass
Davis recorded four points (2-3 FG) and nine rebounds in 14 minutes of action during the Jazz's 110-96 win over the Clippers on Wednesday.
Davis came off the bench and displayed an impressive showing on the boards, leading both teams in the rebounding category. As long as the veteran big man continues to crash the glass at a high volume, he should expect to see sufficient minutes behind Rudy Gobert.
