Jazz's Ed Davis: Doubtful with back spasms
Davis is considered doubtful for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers due to back spasms.
Davis didn't see the court during Wednesday's loss to the Nuggets, but it's unclear when the spasms first surfaced. The 30-year-old hasn't been a consistent member of Utah's rotation this season, so his availability is unlikely to have a major impact Friday.
