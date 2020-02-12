Jazz's Ed Davis: Downgraded to doubtful
Davis (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Heat.
Davis was on track to return from a four-game absence due to a back injury Wednesday before spraining his left ankle. Look for his status to clear up closer to game time, but it sounds like Utah will be without the big man for its final game before the All-Star break.
