Jazz's Ed Davis: Left out of rotation
Davis (ankle) was available off the bench for Friday's 113-104 loss to the Spurs but didn't see the floor in a coach's decision.
Davis hasn't seen the court since Feb. 1 while battling a sprained left ankle, but he was deemed good to go for the Jazz's first game out of the All-Star break. However, the fact that he went unused suggests he's simply not viewed as a member of coach Quin Snyder's rotation at this time. Tony Bradley has surpassed Davis as the Jazz's top backup behind All-Star center Rudy Gobert.
More News
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.