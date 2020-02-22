Davis (ankle) was available off the bench for Friday's 113-104 loss to the Spurs but didn't see the floor in a coach's decision.

Davis hasn't seen the court since Feb. 1 while battling a sprained left ankle, but he was deemed good to go for the Jazz's first game out of the All-Star break. However, the fact that he went unused suggests he's simply not viewed as a member of coach Quin Snyder's rotation at this time. Tony Bradley has surpassed Davis as the Jazz's top backup behind All-Star center Rudy Gobert.