Jazz's Ed Davis: Likely to play Wednesday
Davis (back) is listed as probable ahead of Wednesday's game against the Heat, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Back spasms have caused Davis to miss the team's last three games, but he looks on track to give it a go Wednesday. Confirmation on his status figures to come closer to game time.
