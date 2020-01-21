Jazz's Ed Davis: Not in rotation
Davis has not seen the floor in 10 of the Jazz's last 12 games.
He received his latest DNP-CD on Monday against the Pacers, extending his streak to five straight games without logging a minute. Since after Christmas, the Jazz have preferred to roll with Tony Bradley at center whenever Rudy Gobert is off the floor.
