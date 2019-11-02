Jazz's Ed Davis: Out four weeks
Davis has been diagnosed with a fractured left fibula and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.
What was originally thought to be a bruise has turned out to be something more serious, and Davis will be on the shelf for at least a month. In his absence, Tony Bradley may pick up backup minutes at center.
