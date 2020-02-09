Jazz's Ed Davis: Out Sunday
Davis (back) has officially been listed as out for Sunday's contest against the Rockets.
After missing Wednesday's loss to the Nuggets and Friday's win against the Trail Blazers, Davis will now miss his third straight game. The big man has logged just 47 minutes in 2020, so while his absence is disappointing, his unavailability will not be too significant. Davis's next opportunity to play will come on Monday against the Mavericks.
