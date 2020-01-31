Davis tallied just two rebounds and one steal in 11 minutes during Thursday's 106-100 loss to Denver.

Davis played double-figure minutes for the first time since late December, continuing what has been a frustrating season for the veteran. He is well outside the top-300 thus far, making him an afterthought in almost every fantasy format. There is no indication his role will change any time soon and, unfortunately, he should not be viewed as an option anywhere.