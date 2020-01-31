Jazz's Ed Davis: Plays 11 minutes Thursday
Davis tallied just two rebounds and one steal in 11 minutes during Thursday's 106-100 loss to Denver.
Davis played double-figure minutes for the first time since late December, continuing what has been a frustrating season for the veteran. He is well outside the top-300 thus far, making him an afterthought in almost every fantasy format. There is no indication his role will change any time soon and, unfortunately, he should not be viewed as an option anywhere.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...