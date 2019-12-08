Davis totaled two points, three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 13 minutes during Saturday's 126-112 victory over Memphis.

Davis has been a non-factor to begin the season, typically playing few than 15 minutes on any given night. In seasons past, Davis has been an elite source of rebounds even in a backup role. That has not been the case this season and he is yet to register double-digit boards in any of his 11 games. Barring an injury to Rudy Gobert, Davis is not someone to consider in basically any format.