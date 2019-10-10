Jazz's Ed Davis: Solid on boards in loss
Davis totaled two points (1-3 FG) and seven rebounds across 14 minutes during the Jazz's 133-99 preseason loss to the Bucks on Wednesday.
Davis drew the start for Rudy Gobert (rest) and put together a typically strong performance on the boards. The veteran big man is expected to be a key addition to the Jazz's frontcourt rotation in the coming season, particularly with Utah having lost a key member in Derrick Favors this past offseason.
