Davis (lower leg) took part in some light court work during Monday's shootaround, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Although Davis remains at least a week away from making a return, the fact that he was able to take part in minor drills is a positive indication that he's on pace to make a full recovery. With the Jazz on the road for the first two games of December, a reasonable target for Davis' return could be December 4th's home matchup against the Lakers, though it wouldn't be surprising if the veteran center were to be held out a bit longer.