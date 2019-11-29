Jazz's Ed Davis: To make return Friday
Davis (leg) will make his return to the lineup Friday against the Grizzlies, Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Davis hasn't played in nearly a month due to a lower-leg injury, but he'll make his return to action Friday night off the bench. Prior to the injury, Davis was averaging 12.8 minutes per contest over a five-game sample.
