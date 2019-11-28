Jazz's Ed Davis: Upgraded to questionable
Davis (lower leg) was upgraded to questionable ahead of Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Davis suffered a fractured left fibula that carried a four-week recovery timeline, and he was upgraded to questionable for Friday's game which marks exactly four weeks since the injury occurred. Even if Davis doesn't wind up suiting up Friday, it's still an encouraging sign in his recovery that he has a chance to play. If he isn't ready to go Friday, the 30-year-old's next chance to take the court would come Sunday against the Raptors.
