Udoh (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see the floor during Friday's 114-104 loss to the Grizzlies.

Udoh had previously been ruled out with a back injury but was ultimately listed as available for action. Nevertheless, he remained glued to the bench for the entire contest. The 31-year-old big man is averaging just 5.5 minutes across 35 appearances this season and can be left on waiver wires.