Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Doesn't play in Friday's loss
Udoh (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see the floor during Friday's 114-104 loss to the Grizzlies.
Udoh had previously been ruled out with a back injury but was ultimately listed as available for action. Nevertheless, he remained glued to the bench for the entire contest. The 31-year-old big man is averaging just 5.5 minutes across 35 appearances this season and can be left on waiver wires.
More News
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...