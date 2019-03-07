Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Doubtful Friday
Udoh (back) is doubtful Friday against the Grizzlies, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Udoh has been sidelined since Feb. 9 due to back spasms, and he'll probably sit out again Friday. His next chance to take the court arrives Monday against the Thunder.
More News
-
Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Plays six minutes in Saturday's win•
-
Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Plays two minutes in Wednesday's loss•
-
Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Plays just eight minutes Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Makes impact in limited minutes Monday•
-
Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Will play Friday•
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...