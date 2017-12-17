Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Fills box score in loss
Udoh finished with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, six blocks, three assists and three blocks in 32 minutes during Saturday's 109-100 loss to the Cavaliers.
Udoh received the start on Saturday with Rudy Gobert (knee) and Derrick Favors (eye) both out. While he was only able to score nine points, he added a collective nine defensive stats as well as seven rebounds. Gobert is going to miss about a month of action, however, Favors could return as soon as Monday against Houston, which could send Udoh back to the bench. He is only worth a look as a streaming option if you are in need of blocks.
