Udoh contributed four points (2-3 FG), four rebounds, three blocks, and two assists in 17 minutes during Sunday's 137-110 loss to the Rockets.

Udoh matched season highs in minutes and boards, and this was the fourth time in 10 games that he swatted at least three shots. Udoh has been a solid defender while providing decent production in limited playing time. However, it's an uphill battle for minutes at center as long as Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors are healthy.