Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Fills up box score in 17 minutes
Udoh contributed four points (2-3 FG), four rebounds, three blocks, and two assists in 17 minutes during Sunday's 137-110 loss to the Rockets.
Udoh matched season highs in minutes and boards, and this was the fourth time in 10 games that he swatted at least three shots. Udoh has been a solid defender while providing decent production in limited playing time. However, it's an uphill battle for minutes at center as long as Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors are healthy.
More News
Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Provides eight points in Monday's start•
Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Starting at center in Monday's exhibition•
Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Agrees to join Utah•
Ekpe Udoh: Agrees to two-year deal to remain in Turkey•
Ekpe Udoh: Hopes to return to NBA•
Clippers sign Chris Douglas-Roberts, Ekpe Udoh•
