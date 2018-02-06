Udoh had two points (1-2 FG), six rebounds, three blocks, and one assist in nine minutes during Monday's 133-109 win over the Pelicans.

Udoh made the most of his limited playing time, and he has now combined to record six blocks in 26 minutes through the first three games of February. Udoh has delivered three-plus blocks on nine occasions in 2017-18, providing solid defense off the bench.