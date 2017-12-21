Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Heads back to bench Wednesday
Udoh will return to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
With Derrick Favors returning from a concussion, Udoh will head back to the bench following a pair of starts. He'll return to playing around 15 minutes a game, reducing what little fantasy value he held during his brief surge in playing time.
