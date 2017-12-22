Udoh headed to the locker room with a potential injury during Thursday's game against the Spurs, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Udoh checked out of the game in the second quarter and immediately headed to the locker room. The cause of the injury hasn't been revealed. He was able to return to the bench moments later, but we'll have to wait to see if he'll be given the green light to reenter the game.