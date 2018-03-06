Udoh missed his only shot attempt Monday but added five rebounds, three blocks and a steal in only 11 minutes off the bench during a 94-80 win over the Magic.

The 11 minutes were actually the most court time Udoh has seen since Jan. 17, but he certainly made the most of them. With Rudy Gobert healthy, his veteran backup doesn't have much of a role with the Jazz -- he's been a DNP in five of the last seven games -- but with Derrick Favors (neck) now banged up again, there could be a few more minutes available in the short term for Udoh.