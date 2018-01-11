Udoh provided 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks across 34 minutes during a 107-104 win over the Wizards on Wednesday.

Udoh was excellent in his start in place of Derrick Favors (ankle). The 16 points marked a season high and he nearly picked up his first double-double of the season. Udoh also produced on the defensive end. This performance could earn him more minutes going forward.