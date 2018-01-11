Udoh provided 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks across 34 minutes during a 107-104 win over the Wizards on Wednesday.

Udoh was excellent in his start in place of Derrick Favors (ankle). The 16 points marked a season high and he nearly picked up his first double-double of the season. Udoh also produced on the defensive end. This performance could earn him more minutes going forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories