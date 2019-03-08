Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Officially out
Udoh (back) won't play Friday against Memphis, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
After being listed as doubtful, it's no surprise that Udoh won't be available for Friday's clash. Ricky Rubio (hip), Raul Neto (hamstring) and Dante Exum (ankle) have also been ruled out for the Jazz.
