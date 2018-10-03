Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Plays just eight minutes Tuesday
Udoh totaled six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one block in eight minutes during Tuesday's 105-90 preseason victory over the Raptors.
Udoh once again saw limited run off the bench but did manage to contribute in a number of areas. Udoh is likely going to be the backup center behind Rudy Gobert but with the Jazz utilizing a number of lineups, it could mean a very limited role for the eight-year man out of Baylor. Barring a major injury to Gobert, Udoh will find it hard to maintain any real fantasy relevance.
