Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Plays six minutes in Saturday's win
Udoh had two points (1-2 FG) and one rebound in six minutes during Saturday's 110-105 win over the Pistons.
Udoh has appeared in 26 of the team's 40 games thus far this season, and he saw his usual minimal minute total in this one. Derrick Favors and Rudy Gobert typically eat up the vast majority of playing time at the center position, leaving only scraps for Udoh.
