Udoh had one point (1-2 FT) and one rebound in two minutes during Wednesday's 128-125 loss to the Timberwolves.

Udoh has appeared in five of seven games thus far this season. Nevertheless, he has earned more than six minutes once, posting two points, two boards, two dimes, and one block in 15 minutes during Sunday's win over the Mavericks, which Derrick Favors sat out with a sore knee. Given the team's depth at center, Udoh is unlikely to make much of an impact even in the deepest leagues.