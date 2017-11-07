Udoh is dealing with soreness in his leg but is probable to play against the Sixers on Tuesday.

This is the first time Udoh's leg soreness has been mentioned. The 30-year-old is currently averaging 13.9 minutes and a career-low field-goal percentage (37.5) through 10 games. He'll likely continue to produce similar statistics this season since he's behind Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors on the depth chart.