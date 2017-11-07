Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Probable versus Sixers
Udoh is dealing with soreness in his leg but is probable to play against the Sixers on Tuesday.
This is the first time Udoh's leg soreness has been mentioned. The 30-year-old is currently averaging 13.9 minutes and a career-low field-goal percentage (37.5) through 10 games. He'll likely continue to produce similar statistics this season since he's behind Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors on the depth chart.
More News
-
Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Fills up box score in 17 minutes•
-
Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Provides eight points in Monday's start•
-
Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Starting at center in Monday's exhibition•
-
Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Agrees to join Utah•
-
Ekpe Udoh: Agrees to two-year deal to remain in Turkey•
-
Ekpe Udoh: Hopes to return to NBA•
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...