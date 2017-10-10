Udoh contributed eight points (3-7 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 19 minutes in Monday's 120-102 preseason win over the Suns.

The sixth overall pick in 2010 is attempting to secure the top backup job at center behind Rudy Gobert, and he had a chance to run with the first unit with the latter getting the night off for rest. Udoh provided another solid effort, posting his second eight-point tally in four exhibitions and his third straight game with multiple blocks. Udoh has seen no less than 14 minutes in the last three contests and appears to have the inside track for the job over 2017 first-round pick Tony Bradley. During the regular season, he's likely to see a minutes load in the mid-teens and would be a decent source of scoring, rebounds and blocks in very deep formats if he indeed slots in directly behind Gobert at the five.