Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Returns to court Thursday
Udoh (undisclosed) was able to return to Thursday's game against the Spurs.
Udoh checked out of the game and headed to the locker room in the first half of Thursday's tilt but was able to check back in after some time on the sidelines. The reason for his departure was never announced but he seems to be fine moving forward. He should continue to see his fair share of playing time with Rudy Gobert (knee) out for the next several weeks.
