Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Set to return to bench
Udoh is set to return to the bench for Friday's game against the Hornets.
While the Jazz are yet to release an official lineup, given the news that Derrick Favors (ankle) has been cleared to play, all signs point to Udoh returning to the bench after making a spot start Wednesday against Washington. The former Baylor standout had 16 points, nine rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in 34 minutes Wednesday, but his workload will take a significant hit with Favors in the rotation.
More News
-
Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Nearly double-doubles in Wednesday's start•
-
Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Will start Wednesday vs. Washington•
-
Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Returns to court Thursday•
-
Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Heads to locker room Thursday•
-
Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Heads back to bench Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Fills box score in loss•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...