Udoh is set to return to the bench for Friday's game against the Hornets.

While the Jazz are yet to release an official lineup, given the news that Derrick Favors (ankle) has been cleared to play, all signs point to Udoh returning to the bench after making a spot start Wednesday against Washington. The former Baylor standout had 16 points, nine rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in 34 minutes Wednesday, but his workload will take a significant hit with Favors in the rotation.