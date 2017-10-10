Udoh will draw the start at center for Monday's preseason game against the Suns, Jazz radio play-by-play announcer David Locke reports.

Rudy Gobert is getting the night off for rest Monday, so Udoh will get the chance to work with the top unit. Udoh has spent the last few seasons overseas, most recently playing in Turkey with Fenerbahce Ulker, so the potential for extended minutes Monday could certainly help speed up his transition back to the NBA.