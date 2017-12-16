Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Starting vs. Cavs
Udoh will start Saturday's game against Cleveland.
With Derrick Favors (eye) and Rudy Gobert (knee) both out, the Jazz will start Udoh at center and go small with Joe Johnson at power forward. Expect Udoh to see a rather drastic increase in minutes, as he's the closest thing the Jazz currently have to a true center. Rookie Tony Bradley will be available off the bench, but he's yet to play more than garbage-time minutes at the NBA level.
