Udoh (personal) will play Friday against the Hornets, Kyle Goon of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Udoh missed Wednesday's win in Memphis due to personal reasons but will be back on the court for Friday's showdown with the Hornets. Udoh's minutes could take a hit for the remainder of the season with the acquisition of Jae Crowder, who is unlikely to suit up for Friday's contest. However the veteran didn't garner much fantasy attention to begin with Rudy Gobert dominating minutes at center.