Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Will play Friday
Udoh (personal) will play Friday against the Hornets, Kyle Goon of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Udoh missed Wednesday's win in Memphis due to personal reasons but will be back on the court for Friday's showdown with the Hornets. Udoh's minutes could take a hit for the remainder of the season with the acquisition of Jae Crowder, who is unlikely to suit up for Friday's contest. However the veteran didn't garner much fantasy attention to begin with Rudy Gobert dominating minutes at center.
More News
-
Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Out Wednesday for personal reasons•
-
Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Grabs six boards in Monday's win•
-
Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Set to return to bench•
-
Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Nearly double-doubles in Wednesday's start•
-
Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Will start Wednesday vs. Washington•
-
Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Returns to court Thursday•
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...