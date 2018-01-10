Udoh, with Derrick Favors (ankle) sidelined, will draw the start at center for Wednesday's contest against the Wizards, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Udoh has started two games this season, totaling 12 points, 12 rebounds, seven blocks, four assists and four steals in 60 minutes. He will likely see significant run once again and makes for an intriguing low-cost DFS option.