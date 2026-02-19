Jazz's Elijah Harkless: Absent from injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harkless (hamstring) is off Utah's injury report for Friday's game against Memphis.
It signals that Harkless is healthy following an extended absence due to a left hamstring injury. However, he hasn't appeared at the NBA level since the middle of November, so his next showing in game action is likely to come with the G League's Salt Lake City Stars.
