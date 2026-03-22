Harkless registered 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and five steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 126-116 loss to the 76ers.

Harkless couldn't repeat the 23-point output he delivered in the win over the Bucks on Thursday. Instead, this time he delivered a solid scoring output while filling out the stat sheet admirably. Harkless has been moving in and out of the starting lineup, and the lack of consistency in his role limits his fantasy upside considerably. He can be productive when given enough minutes, however, so he's a player worth targeting perhaps as a streaming option in some formats.