Harkless (hamstring) said Friday that he expects to miss about two more weeks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Harkless suffered a left hamstring injury in early January, and he'll likely head straight back to the G League's Salt Lake City Stars once he's cleared to play. The two-way player has appeared in just seven regular-season games with the parent club so far this season, so his continued absence shouldn't affect the Utah rotation.