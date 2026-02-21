Harkless (hamstring) played seven minutes and finished with two points (1-1 FG, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist in Friday's 123-114 loss to the Grizzlies.

The two-way player hadn't made an appearance at the NBA or G League level since Jan. 3 while he recovered from a left hamstring injury before he was cleared to play coming out of the All-Star break. With Utah down five players due to injury Friday, Harkless ended up cracking the rotation, but he played just one shift in the first quarter before remaining on the bench for the final three periods. Expect Harkless to drop out of the rotation if the Jazz get one or more of Keyonte George (ankle), Jusuf Nurkic (nose) and Lauri Markkanen (illness) back in action for their next game Monday in Houston.