Harkless closed Monday's 119-116 win over the Warriors with 16 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal across 24 minutes.

Harkless took advantage of the absence of Ace Bailey (illness), putting up a season-high 16 points. Harkless has been more involved in the Utah rotation over his last seven games, during which he has averaged 7.3 points, 3.4 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 21.0 minutes per contest.