Hughes (illness) played the final 1:17 of Thursday's 122-103 win over the Trail Blazers, finishing with three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one rebound.

Hughes was available off the bench after he had been ruled out for each of the Jazz's previous three games with an illness. Nearly all of Hughes' minutes this season have come in garbage-time scenarios, and that's unlikely to change so long as the Jazz remain relatively healthy at forward.